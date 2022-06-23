Eugene Arthur Michels

Eugene Michels Arthur

Gene Michels, Tonasket, Washington, age 87, died June 18, 2022. Born September 8 1934, he was the son of Edgar and Cynthia Burbank Michels and one of 11 children born to them.

He grew up on the family farm which was located two or three miles north of Spectacle Lake.

He attended school at Loomis Primary School and graduated from Tonasket High School. Gene was a member of the Eagles Lodge where he enjoyed playing Pinochle, cribbage and visiting with friends.

Gene spent his working career driving truck, both Logging and Longhaul, and enjoyed telling stories about his adventures.

Gene married JoAnn Turpen Rickel on September 7, 1991.

Gene was an avid fisherman and hunter. He and JoAnn enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, camping and traveling. Traveling in Ireland, Mexico, Thailand and other countries was a special joy to Gene and JoAnn.

Gene was a kind and loving grandfather and uncle, his grandchildren and nieces and nephews particularly enjoyed his jokes and sense of humor.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother and father; siblings, Marion Michels Heitz, Donald Michels, Erma Michels Swinger, Leota Michels McMillan, Vivian Michels Sutton, Charles Michels, Harvey Michels, Mary Michels Hammons and Joyce Michels Spence; nephew, Richie Michels and granddaughter, Theresa Fancher

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sister, Paula Michels Cain; three step-children, Pam Fancher, Tenise Kessler and Ken Rickel; grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery with a dinner to follow at the Tonasket Eagles.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.