George Randle Gilmer

George Randle Gilmer, age 68 of Loomis, Washington, passed away on June 8, 2022. He was born August 25, 1953 in Bowie, Texas to parents Roger R. and Wilda M. Gilmer.

Loving father, brother, son and uncle, he would give everything he had to make sure those around him had what they needed. Be it love, money or food, he always gave.

He grew up working on ranches with his father and in the family orchard. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, camping and shooting. He helped instill a love for these things in those he was around. He loved his family, the mountains and his dog QT.

Randle is survived by his children, Andrew (Beth) Gilmer, Sharon (Nityan) Doodnauth, Paula (Phil) Dowell, Jen (Sam) Steinshouer, Amy (Jason) Radcliff and Terry (Dalana) VanDyke; siblings, Dale Gilmer, Sharon (Don) Gonzales and Laura (Joe) Rhodes, 19 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Wilda and one brother, Tommy.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.