Esther Vallejo Sorensen was received by her Lord on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:44 a.m., sharing her last breaths in the arms of her children, grandchildren and friends.

She came to teach in Oroville, Washington in 1963 and lived to 83, each year was rich with love, family, dancing and singing. We will not grieve for Esther but instead find comfort in that which she has left for us; her daughter, Lisa; son Scott; seven grandchildren; Chanel No.5, Seven Spanish Angels, Honey Nut Cheerios, roses, dancing shoes, coral red nails and little sweet treats. She is forever the matriarch, the glue which binds our family together.

She was born to Paula Padilla Vallejo and Desiderio Vallejo in Jalisco, Mexico, settling in Sidney, Montana, sister of 11 siblings. Though they started from humble beginnings, all of the Vallejo children pursued higher education as first-generation Americans. Esther was known to occupy herself with books and cooking over farmwork, attended Moorhead State and Stout College studying English and Spanish before she transferred to University of Montana and met the love of her life, Garry Sorensen, on a blind date.

Esther intertwined her passion for the arts with her career as a teacher in the Oroville school system. She taught Spanish, Drama and English, making lifelong bonds with her students and was not unfamiliar with the process of walking children into adulthood. Her impact on this town is tangible. She struggled to access education in both high school and college, but was lucky enough to have the support of her family who helped her find housing and scholarships to go to college. She has always believed that the way to a better life is through education.

Her “casita” on the lake is home to lots of memories, parties and reunions, its walls eclectic collages of those who came before her and remain today.

By request, Esther will be cremated and spread out with Garry from Lake Osoyoos to Savage, Montana and all of the places that she held close to her heart. A memorial will be held at the Faith Lutheran Church, 1019 Ironwood, Oroville on Saturday, February 17 at 11 a.m. with an after-party at Rancho Grande, 1401 Main, at 12:30 p.m.

Dear Lord, we thank you for the impact that Esther has had on all of our lives. We lift up our prayers of gratitude for the legacy of love and faith she leaves behind. May her spirit continue to inspire us to live with kindness, compassion, and devotion to you. Lord, we surrender our pain and sadness to you, trusting in your divine plan and resting in the assurance of your unfailing love.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to: Esther Vallejo Sorensen Scholarship Fund. Make check to: Oroville Scholarship Foundation Attn: Esther Vallejo Sorensen Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 248, Oroville, WA 98844.