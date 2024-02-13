Anna Hernandez selected as 2024 May Festival Queen

Lauren Rawley, the 2023 May Festival Queen, prepares to give a bouquet of roses to her successor, the newly selected May Festival Queen Anna Hernandez, while 2023 Princess Deana Lohness and the 2024 Princesses, Jayden Glover and Sierra Buckmiller look on. Gary DeVon/staff photos

OROVILLE – Anna Hernandez was selected as this year’s May Festival Queen at Selection Night last Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Oroville High School Commons.

Hernandez, the daughter of Jose´ Hernandez and Patricia Mojica will be accompanied in her royal journey by her good friends Princesses Sierra Buckmiller and Jayden Glover.

Mike Egerton served as the Master of Ceremonies, the third year he has done so for Selection Night. After introducing the three young ladies, Egerton wished them good luck. Each of the girls next gave their speeches, starting with Glover, followed by Hernandez, then Buckmiller. The three juniors at Oroville High School then walked on a catwalk to demonstrate “modeling and poise. Then they were each given an impromptu question to answer before the audience was given a chance to vote. Hernandez was asked, “If you were to be guest or character on a TV show which one would you choose and why?”

Hernandez answered, “Probably the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. I really want to play one of those games he has. He’s just a really funny host and I want to take a picture with him too.”

The 2024 Oroville May Festival Royalty are Queern Anna Hernandez and her court, Princesses Jayden Glover and Sierra Buckmiller. They will represent Oroville not only during May Festival but also at parades and events around the region.

During the intermission, members of the Oroville High School Band and Choir entertained those present while they voted and had a cookie provided by Hometown Pizza and Bakery.

“It is honestly such an amazing honor that I get to represent my wonderful hometown as the 2024 May Day Queen. I have always wanted to run for queen since I could remember,” said Hernandez about her being voted in as queen. I would always bug my mom every May Day by telling her I was going to run for queen and that nothing was going to stop me.”

The 2024 queen said the last few weeks had been truly amazing for her.

“Not only was I preparing to run for queen, but I was doing it with my closest friends Jayden Glover and Sierra Buckmiler,” a sentiment that seems to be shared by the two princesses.

“These girls are one of the reasons I am who I am today. They both have taught me so many things that I’m forever grateful for.”

Egerton introduced the evening’s judges, Dusti Giroux, Robert Fuchs, Nichole DeWitte, Becky Rueb and Helen Casey. Ballot officials for the night were Katelynn Peterson, Jamie Portland and Peggy Shaw. Stair escorts were Tanner Beardsley and Will Moreau.

Egerton also introduced the 2023 Reigning Royalty, Queen Lauren Rawley and Princess Deanna Lohness. Princess Araceli was unable to attend. Lexus Duarte, the Okanogan County Fair Queen was also introduced as visiting royalty.

Hernandez finished by saying, “Being queen is truly a blessing, I can’t wait for where this journey takes me. I’m going to give it all I got not only to make my family proud but to make my whole community proud. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and thank you to everyone who came out to selection night. The girls and I are so grateful to have so much support from the amazing town we call home.”