Maria Asusena Contreras, age 66, of Oroville, Washington died on July 2, 2022 in Oroville. Maria was born on April 11, 1956 in Roswell, New Mexico, to her parents Eleuterio Contreras and Alejandra Contreras Velasquez.

Maria was a mother to her three daughters and she was a housewife to her husband Rigoberto Ramirez. She enjoyed visiting and keeping in touch with her family.

Maria is survived by her husband, Rigoberto Ramirez; her children, Melissa Contreras, Lorena Contreras and Priscilla Gutierrez; two brothers, four sisters, 12 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleuterio Contreras and Alejandra Contreras Velasquez and five brothers.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.