Debra Shanks, née Baugher, late of Oroville, Washington, passed away at home on April 30, 2024, resting with her loved ones.

Debra was born on June 21, 1954. She was a kind soul, someone who was always willing to help those in need, and had the deepest level of patience a person could possess. Her time was spent engaging in social events in her community, going to the local fair, and spending time with her loved ones.

Debra was exceptionally crafty, and could always be found pursuing her creative outlets, such as crocheting and playing card games. Her proudest achievement was living long enough to spend time with her cherished grandchildren and teach them all awesome life skills and create memories.

Debra is survived by her son, Jonathon; daughter-in-law Sylvia; her grandchildren, Ana, Jerald, and Samantha; her life partner, Dennis and her siblings, Cynthia, Nanette and Scott.