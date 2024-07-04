Weed Board will be conducting milfoil herbicide treatments

The Noxious Weed Control Board will be conducting Eurasian Milfoil herbicide treatments on Osoyoos Lake on July 22 through 26.

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board (OCNWCB), will be conducting Eurasian Milfoil herbicide treatments on Osoyoos Lake on July 22 through 26, 2024.

Airboats will be utilized, landowners and others near the lake should be aware that airboats are loud and create a lot of wind so lighter objects should be removed from docks and near the shoreline while treatments are taking place. Treatments will impact water usage and recreational access on the lake.

For further information please contact OCNWCB at (509) 422-7165.