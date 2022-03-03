Debbie Kay Reynolds

Debbie Kay Reynolds was born in Exeter, California to Glen and Jo Maddox on October 12, 1956. She passed away on January 14, 2022.

Debbie lived a long time with an Aorta Aneurysm that most did not know she had for the past 13 years. She worked hard and was always a happy person and never complained of it.

Debbie’s love for horses started at a young age. She got to live out her dreams and became the Moses Lake Rodeo Princess and was a barrel racer. She then married and became a team roper with her husband at the time, Hughie Reynolds. She was great at it all.

Later she married Dale Allen Wagner and they had a son, Blaine Allen Wagner.

Debbie moved to Oroville, Washington, where she continued as a hair dresser and raised her son. She was lucky enough to move to Frontier Ranch where she could work with horses daily, her passion.

She was loved by everyone she met.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Harold Glen Maddox; mother, Ponda Jo Taber (Maddox); younger brother, Dale Glen Maddox; younger sister, Melody Gay Maddox and nephew, Justin Glen Ray.

She is survived by her son, Blaine Wagner of Moses Lake; sisters, Sheila Dean of Kent, Washington and Tina Morales of North Pole, Alaska, as well as one niece, Billie Jo Martin of North Pole, Alaska; nephews, Travis Ray of North Pole, Johnny Crain of Kennewick, Washington, Dale Rey Youngblood of Auburn Washington and Tyler Maddox of Kennewick.

A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held in Oroville, Washington at Frontier Ranch on July 23 at 3 p.m.