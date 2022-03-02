Wayne Scott Preston

Surrounded by his family and pastor, Wayne Scott Preston, 65, unvaccinated, passed away due to COVID pneumonia on February 14, 2022. Scott, as he was commonly known, was born April 11, 1956, in Everett, Washington, to Guy Jr. and Iris (Holmes) Preston, the only son with four sisters. He told everyone that he was the favorite son.

His mother related that Scott sang “I have Decided to Follow Jesus” when he was nine years-old; and he did just that.

U.S. Navy

He attended the Oroville Schools, graduated in 1976; enlisted in the U.S. Navy, 1977-1981. He was deployed to the Pacific Ocean on the USS Cayuga. Travels led him across the USA, South America, Pacific Islands, Japan; Palao, Alaska, England, and Ireland, where he kissed the Blarney Stone.

His naval training served him well, as he was Fleet Engineer for Dy-Dee Diaper Service and Compressor Technician for Bowgen Fuel Systems. His work took him as far away as to South America and Alaska to set up generator power plants at remote mines and isolated villages. He was Computer Technician at both Ozark Bank and Redneck Trailer Supplies, Missouri and later, Scott opened his own business, Tech Dude On Call. He was proud to say that he “had the very best boss.”

Scott met Peggy Hicks, fall of 1992 and married Sept. 4, 1993. Peggy remembers him as being filled with fun, laughter, music, surprises and adventures. Scott held family, friends, faith and fun dear.

Scott is survived by his wife and best friend, Peggy at home in Nixa, Missouri; mother, Iris Preston Nelson; Tonasket, Washington; parents-in-law, Denny and Shelby Hicks, Nixa; sisters, Linda (Paul) Schwilke, Oroville; Patty Prentice, Camano Island, Washington, Salley (Gary) Bull, Oroville, Gretchen Miller; sisters-in-law, Paula (Don) Chapman, Billings, Montana, Patty (Ray) King, Boaz, Missouri and Pam (Gary) Holmes, Midlothian, Texas. He is also survived by 20 nephews and nieces and a great many other family members.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Guy Jr.; numerous aunts and uncles; niece, Amy Davis; brother-in-law, Darrell Prentice and great nephew, Brice David Monk.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tech Dude Scholarship, Nixa Education Foundation to benefit technology students. He was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Nixa; where he served as the sound and media tech.

A service will be held at Nixa, Missouri on Saturday, March 26. Visitation at 9 a.m., with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed. Another Celebration of Life will be held at the family cabin on Palmer Lake, near Loomis, Washington, later this summer.