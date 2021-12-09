Cyril Kiger Ulysis Hoover

Cyril “Cy” Kiger Ulysis Hoover was born on January 28, 1963, to Harrison and Juanita (Walls) Hoover in Portland, Oregon. He was the third child born to the couple.

Following his birth the family returned home to Hermiston, Oregon. A few years later, after a fire destroyed the family home, they moved to Northern California where Cy spent most of his childhood. In the late 1970s Cy and the family moved to Algona, Washington.

After graduating from Auburn Senior High School in 1981, he worked as a cook, then a long-haul trucker. Cy also learned to tune pianos from his father, who used to tune the piano at the Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church.

In 1982, he married April Lee. The couple had two sons, Jesi, born in 1983 and Jeromi, born in 1985.

In 1992, he married Jessica Cleveland. The couple had one daughter, Tiana, born in 1995. Jessica also had a son Robert, born in 1988, whom Cy raised as his own.

Cy moved his family to Okanogan County, Washington, living most recently in Oroville. He worked for a time as a mechanic and truck driver. He purchased a medical transport company around 2008 and continued to run the company until his early retirement in 2018 to focus on his health and family.

Cy inherited his love of nature, wanderlust and internal strength from his ancestors who trace back to the founding of this country and survived many hardships to make life better for their families. Famous pioneer, Daniel Boone, was Cy’s seventh gr-grandfather and John Proctor, who was wrongly executed during the Salem Witch Trials, was also Cy’s 7th gr-grandfather. Cy loved camping, fishing, traveling around the country and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He recently purchased a boat to refurbish so that he could spend more time fishing. He loved dogs, cars and collected and learned to make guns.

Cy, age 58, departed this life on October 10, 2021 in Spokane, Washington, after being admitted to the hospital for treatment of Covid19.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita in 1971; father, Harrison in 1983; half-brothers, Alois Hoover in 1949, Darl Hoover in 2009 and Danie Hoover in 2021. Cy was laid to rest beside his mother.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his fiancé of 13 years, Julie; his children, Jesi Hoover, Jeromi Hoover and wife Kristina, Tia Pepper and husband Philip, who were married just four days after her father passed away; step-son, Robert Cleveland and fiancé Leilani; sisters, Sheryl Page and husband Tony and Lavella Hoover; half-sisters, Ronica Hopkins, Byrdena Hammond and Cirel Hoover and many grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends