Grant Lewis

Grant Ivan Lewis passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 16, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Grant was born on August 27, 1932 to Stafford and Mary Lewis in Seattle, Washington. Soon after the Lewis family relocated to Oroville, Washington on Lake Osoyoos, where he was raised. After graduating Oroville High School in 1950, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and found himself in the Korean War keeping communication lines open in the field with the radio. When his enlistment ended in 1955, he went to Technical School in Coalinga, California learning all he could about TV and radio repair. After graduating he returned home to Oroville to start a TV repair shop and that is when he met the love of his life, Elsa, and they were married n March of 1957 and had five children.

During his life Grant enjoyed every season, playing hockey on the lake with friends and neighbors, fishing, motorcycles and gardening.

In the early eighties, when TV repair became a “thing of the past” he started working at Oroville High School as head custodian where he loved the kids and became an avid sports fan. Pulling the chain for the football games and attending as many games as possible. Being invited to games on the team bus was an honor for him and he was their biggest fan.

He was a member of the American Legion.

Grant’s truest passion was his love for motorcycles and motor cross. Being a member of the Washington State Motor Cross Association took him all over the state racing, including as far as Alberta, BC and Central California. When he turned 80 it didn’t slow him down much for he won first place at the Washington National Old Timers Division 80+ Class in Central Washington.

Grant never got too excited or stressed about much, taking life as it came and finding humor in all the chaos. Ge was a simple man with simple tastes, taking long walks to clear his head or picking asparagus with his beloved dogs Pete, Daisy and Clover, brought much comfort to him. His family and friends knew him to be a wonderful man and rock to many. He was disciplined, dependable and hard-working. He gave good advice and was the kindest soul you could ever know. Grant was always willing to lend a helping hand, would take the time to really listen to you and make conversation.

Grant was a wonderful husband, great father and an amazing grandfather. He was so loved and idolized by his grandchildren. They knew grandpa could “fix anything” and “make everything better” and because of his morals, integrity and the kind of person he was, they aspired to be like him.

Grant will be deeply missed by his family. To his grandchildren he was friend, father, grandfather and mentor, but above all he was their hero.

He is survived by his wife, Elsa Lewis; children, Tom Lewis, Kennewick, Washington Marcy Divine; Oroville and Mikki Lewis, Omak, Washington; brother, Paul Lewis; five grandchildren, Casey Divine, Nicholas Lewis, Heather Barton, Jake Barton, Emili Divine and one great granddaughter, Alice Divine.

Grant was proceeded in death by his parents, Stafford and Mary Lewis; one brother, Clyde Lewis and two sons, Allan and Steve Lewis.

There will be a Celebration of Life in April. Memorial in his name can be made to Our House Cancer Care of Wenatchee, Washington and Oroville High School.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.