Clair Wayne Fisher

Clair Wayne Fisher passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2021. Clair was born in Oroville, Washington on March 5th,1935 to parents Guy and Marie Fisher.

He was a surprise as he followed his brother into life. Clair earned the honor of achieving Eagle Scout before graduating from Tonasket High School. He and Merrie (Zolger) married December 30th, 1959.

U.S. Army

They moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he served two years in the U.S. Army. They later returned to Tonasket where he made his living as an orchardist, served on the Tonasket School Board and was a Director at Chief Tonasket Growers. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling and antiquing.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Clair is survived by his wife, Merrie; children, Ken (Jenn) Fisher, Greg Fisher and Jill (Harry) Williamson; brother, Guy Fisher (Patty); sister, Donna Gossi; grandchildren, Tyler (Amberleena) Fisher, Dustin (Shawnice) Fisher, Corbin (Mackenzie) Williamson; great-grandchildren, Lilyanne Fisher, Amelie Fisher and Brooks Williamson.

A graveside service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Clair and Merrie’s residence from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Spokane at 911 West 5th Avenue Spokane, WA 99204 or the charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.