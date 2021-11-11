Gary Webb

Gary Webb, age 64, of Oroville, Washington, died October 30th, 2021 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Washington. He was born August 10th, 1957 in Willcox, Arizona to parents RG Webb and Winnie Mae Shelton.

Gary was well known by many people. He enjoyed hunting and going on motorcycle rides with friends. He loved being around his family. Gary also enjoyed barbecuing, dancing and just having a good time. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Midway Building Supply where he made many close friends. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Brandy Fogg and Robert Long; siblings, Doyle (Rynelle) Webb, Sue (Roger) Watkins and Debbie (John) Foutch; grandchildren, Makenzie and Ashlynn Fogg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Webb; parents and three brothers, Albert, Duane and Ronald.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.