Charles William Egerton

Bill Egerton

Charles William (Bill) Egerton, 88, passed peacefully on January 17, 2023 after a brief illness. Bill was born in Seattle, Washington on July 18, 1934 to Charles and Myrna Egerton.

Bill grew up in Seattle with his two siblings, Dennis and Kathy. Bill graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to the University of Washington where he entered the Naval ROTC program.

At university Bill met the love of his life Donna Thrasher, who he married on July 8, 1956. After graduating from the U of W, he became a commissioned Naval officer aboard the Newport News. He was eventually stationed in Sasebo, Japan where he and Donna had their first child.

U.S. Navy

After returning stateside, Bill and Donna decided that the farm life was for them. Given that, Bill resigned his commission with the U.S. Navy and moved his growing family to Oroville, Washington where both Bill and Donna spent the rest of their lives farming apples and cherries.

Bill spent countless hours with his children enjoying weekends at Sitzmark Ski Hill and volunteering with little league baseball and Boy Scouts. Bill knew the experience was everything, he encouraged his children to give everything they had in every endeavor. Bill mentored his sons in Boy Scouts, and with his guidance, five achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Donna ensured the girls were a part of Rainbow and other civic organizations. Bill and Donna took the time to ensure that their children had all the experiences a small town in the 70’s and 80’s could offer.

Bill and Donna had eight children, they were married for over 60 years, and lived on the family farm throughout. After Donna passed in 2016, Bill kept himself busy by being involved with farming, his lifelong passion. Bill had a great life.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, (Charles and Myrna) and his spouse, Donna. Bill is survived by his children: Charles (Mariela) Egerton, Lisa (John) Leveque, Sandy (Kevin) Hilderbrand, Tim Egerton, Marc (Stacy) Egerton, Ted Egerton, Mike (Leonor) Egerton, Jeff (Alma) Egerton and 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville on Saturday, February 4th at 11 a.m. with Tom Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.