Ward K. Seim, age 87 of Tonasket, died on January 20, 2023, in Tonasket, Washington. Ward was born on November 7, 1935, in Gettysburg, South Dakota to his parents, Si and Mayme Seim.

Ward was married to Jewel for 56 years and raised six daughters. He and his wife made a living in retail sales. He loved singing, dancing and playing the fiddle and mandolin. He was a very loving and compassionate man, who liked helping people.

He retired to the Okanogan County area in the early 90’s. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a young man and he was a member of the Eagles Arie 3002 (Tonasket).

Ward is survived by his children, Pamela, Patricia, Kallyn, Normandy, Darsi and Dione, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a couple of great-great-grandchildren.

Ward is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jewel Seim and three brothers, Grant, Tommy and Byron.

A Memorial Service is to be arranged at a later date.

