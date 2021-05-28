Chad Steven Henneman

Chad Steven Henneman died tragically on April 25, 2021, while turkey hunting in New Mexico.

Chad was born October 7, 1975, in Tonasket, Washington, to parents Steve and Marcia. His sister, Lesli, followed two years later. Chad attended Tonasket Schools from kindergarten through high school. Chad and his sister were inseparable growing up. They attended Walla Walla Community College together where they were both on the college rodeo team. They traveled the summers together, rodeoing, often with good friends.

Chad was first and foremost a cowboy. Growing up on his parent’s ranch in Wauconda, Washington, he learned life skills that carried him well through life. He enjoyed working with cattle, building fence and riding horses. Chad and his dad spent hours working together developing a deep bond with one another. Chad was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He hunted with his father from a very young age and enjoyed camping and fishing trips with mom, dad, sister and grandparents, often on the Wauconda summit or at Bonaparte Lake.

Chad married Jamie Hockley and continued working on the ranch. Son, Beau, was born at Wauconda, Washington, in 2004, delivered by a midwife. Soon after Chad, Jamie and Buea moved to Colville.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In 2009 Chad moved to Texas beginning his career as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, rising quickly through the ranks. He earned numerous awards including the USBP Meritorious Achievement Award and Border Patrol Agent of the Year. He was selected to serve at the Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, DC, with the USBP Innovation Team. When returning to Texas he was selected for Border Patrol Agent/Intelligence Special Operations Group and was the Special Operations Group Innovation team leader. He was serving in that position at the time of his death. He felt honored to be part of this elite group.

Chad purchased his dream home, and acreage in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2020. He partnered with Marcena Flynn to build a business that provided horse boarding and a horse hotel. His new home was the location of many delicious meals prepared by Chad for his friends. Hours were spent talking with his mom about the perfect recipe and ingredients to use. Chad continued his love for the outdoors while living in Texas and New Mexico traveling to numerous states exploring, hunting and fishing.

Chad was a Christian. Chad, along with his parents and sister, were baptized in 1993 at Deb Copenhaver’s arena in Creston, Washington, by Pastor Jeff Copenhaver.

Chad is survived by his son, Beau; parents, Steve and Marcia Henneman; sister and brother-in-law, Lesli and Jeff Koplin; nieces, Madison and Sydney; grandmother, Betty Henneman; grandfather, Dave Henneman; by his partner, Marcena Flynn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was buried at the Wauconda Cemetery in the family plot next to his beloved grandparents, who preceded him in death.

A family/friends dinner will be held this summer at the ranch in Wauconda. A celebration of Chad’s life will be held at the Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, Texas, on October 9th at 10 a.m.