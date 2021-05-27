Mary Lorz

Mary Lorz passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 after a long fight with cancer. Mary was born n June 19, 1950 in Tonasket, Washington to Bob and Rosalie Lorz.

She grew up in Oroville, Washington then moved around throughout the state and ended up passing away in Sonoma, California.

She is survived by her mother, Rosalie Lorz; five brothers and one sister, Emmet and Kay Lorz, Dennis and Fran Lorz, Rusty and Andy Anderson, Tom and Laury Lorz, Jordan and Larry Lorz and lots of nieces and nephews.

Mary has three kids of her own and one adopted son, Tina Rodriguez and Gabino Juarez, Lea Newcomb, Stacy Newcomb and Javier and Lorena Villa-Lobos. Mary also has 13 grandchildren, Sonya, Rosa, Jessica Rodriguez, Biannca and Chris Sanchez, Amanda and Valentine Fernandez, Mariah Ruiz, Jasmine Ruiz, Monica Vargas and John Vargas, Justin Newcomb, Kevin Newcomb, Javier Jr., Tony, Libvardo and Diego Villa-Lobos.

Mary was a dietician and loved working with the elderly and helping anybody in need. She was always there for her family and friends.