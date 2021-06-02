Marvin Melvin Miller Jr

Marvin Melvin Miller Jr, age 80, of Molson, Washington, died on May 24, 2021 at home.

Our Dad was an extremely hard-working man. He loved his family and would do whatever he could to make them happy.

Marvin was born in Austin, Texas to his parents, Marvin Melvin Miller Sr and Annie Mae Teague. The first years of his life were in a kind and loving home. At the age of nine he lost his daddy to a heart attack. Around the age of 13 he dropped out of school and set off on his own. He worked in different orange groves in California, getting from place to place by jumping on boxcars. He was lucky enough to find an older man to take him under his wing and look out for him.

Our Dad had a dream. His dream was to go to Alaska. Sadly, this dream never happened for him. He was on his way to Alaska, riding the boxcar again, when he ended up in Oroville. Oroville is where he met our Mom. Our Mom had an old car, that had worn out shocks. The smallest bump would set that car a bouncing. Our Dad saw this car around town and had no idea who it belonged to. It always made him laugh when he saw it. Around May Day, 1965, he met our Mom. She was under the worn-out car working on it. Our Dad had no idea she was a woman under there, with only her legs sticking out. He asked her if she needed any help, when she scooted out, it was love at first site. The next month, June 25, 1965, they were married.

Together our parents formed a family. Three kids, 10 grandkids and 17 plus great grandkids, some by blood, some by choice. Once you came into our family as a girlfriend or boyfriend you were stuck. You were part of the family for life, even if the relationships didn’t work out. This was another dream of our Dad’s, to have a large family and love them fiercely.

Marvin is survived by his son, Marvin Stuart (Jill) Miller; two daughters, Frances (Earl) Darrow and Edie (Warren) Harris; one sister; Carol McGehee; 10 grandchildren and 17 plus great grandchildren.

Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Miller; parents, Marvin Melvin Miller Sr and Annie Mae Miller and three sisters.

Our Dad will truly be missed. No matter what was going on, he always had the time to talk and offer advice. He loved his family with all of his heart and never gave up on any of us. Even when his heart was hurting, he openly gave his love.

A graveside service will be held at the Molson Cemetery on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

To read the full obituary, please go to https://www.berghfuneralservice.com.

