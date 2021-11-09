William Brian Johnson

William Brian Johnson, age 50, of Oroville, Washington passed away at home surrounded by his family on October 30, 2021 after a fight with brain cancer. William was raised in Hickory, North Carolina and graduated from high school in Landrum, South Carolina.

He attended Western North Carolina State University and graduated with a bachelor’s of science in Biology with an emphasis in horticulture. William worked in furniture for many years, helping his parents run the family business. He also started his own business building greenhouses.

He applied to the USDA as an agriculture inspector and moved to Los Angeles where he met the love of his life. William and Erin were married in 2002 in Los Angeles County and then had two beautiful boys. They moved from the big city to the small town of Oroville in 2004, where he and his wife built a unique dome home and large garden while pregnant with their third child. They welcomed their third son just before their new dome home was complete.

Willie loved being out of doors, spending time with his family, working on various projects, camping, hiking, running, drumming, gardening, kayaking, farming and playing guitar.

William worked for the U.S. Customs as an Agricultural Inspector for over 20 years both here and in Los Angeles.

Throughout his life, William believed in getting outdoors and into nature, sharing his love of hiking with his wife and three sons and always having a loyal dog at his side.

William is survived by his wife, Erin; their three children, Adam, Noah and David; his mother, Lynn and brother, Todd and his new dog, Titan. He is preceded in death by his father, William Mills Johnson and his dogs, Shadow and Barkley.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.