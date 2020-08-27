Beverly Lois (Robbins) Storm

Beverly Storm passed away at Lilac Estates August 8, 2020, ready to go on higher ground. She was born Jan 2, 1935 in Tonasket Washington to Cecil J. And Ruth Robbins.

Her growing up years were spent in Oroville. She graduated from Oroville High School and received the Glover Citizenship Cup award. Her life was full of activities and she never turned down school challenges. Later on she enjoyed planning all her class reunions.

Beverly attended Kinmen Business School in Spokane and went on to work at one of the offices in the Bremerton shipyard for two years. Sunny Okanogan was calling her back home. She continued her bookkeeping career and worked at several of the warehouses throughout the county.

Shortly after, she met her love and married Ted Storm. He followed construction and they moved many times. Having three sons, they wanted to get settled and come back to family and start farming. Ted became a little league coach for the boys. Beverly continued staying active, joining the Soroptimist Club, working with Okanogan County Soil Conservation and attending tribal council meetings at Nespelem for farming and land usages.

Later they became full time cattle ranchers, enlarging their black angus herd. Ted did a lot of horse trading and breaking horses on the side. In the late 80’s they bought Sleepy Hollow, on the reservation outside of Omak. Beverly and Ted had beautiful gardens, competing who could grow the best vegetables and flowers!

Beverly sold the ranch 2001 after Ted passed away. She moved to Molson and then settled back in Oroville. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing pinochle on Saturday nights with friends.

Going south in the winter became appealing and so it became obvious that traveling full time in a little motor home was to be her next adventure. She enjoyed a sense of wanderlust and freedom, traveling almost the whole U.S. Her last long trip was back East to Maryland, visiting family. She came back through Morrison, Oklahoma where she met a cousin for the first time and visited her Dad’s family homestead, schools and cemeteries. On her bucket list was seeing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic and dipping her toes in each. She was asked if ever afraid of getting lost and answered saying, “Every road and highway leads somewhere.”

Her health failing, Beverly came back home this spring to spend her last days with family.

She leaves behind her sons, Theodore Cecil Storm (Carol); Donald Cory Storm (Stacy) and Michael Todd Storm; two granddaughters, one grandson and three great grandchildren and her sister, Shari Northcott (John).

Her wishes were for no services, the family will be gathering for a celebration of her life at a later time.