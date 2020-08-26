It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Taylor Thorson announces his passing on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 41 years. Pat was born and raised in Carnation, Washington on Carnation Tree Farm. He has spent the last ten years in Oroville, Washington.

One of Pat’s life highlights was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in 2007. He loved the peace and beauty of this experience plus meeting many fellow hikers along the way. His sense of humor, laugh and big heart will be sorely missed.

Patrick is lovingly remembered by his parents, Vivian Taylor and Roger Thorson; his sister, Tracie Thorson and husband Brad Miller and their children, Emma and Owen Miller; aunt, Linda Thorson; cousin, David Gray and wife Gerlyn; cousin, Rhonda Gray; partner, Lori Nevil and many friends.

A gathering will take place at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Patrick Thorson to the Pacific Crest Trail Association at www.pcta.org/donate/#honorary-memorial. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.berghfuneralservice.com.