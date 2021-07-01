Betta Lidstrand

Betta Lidstrand, age 61, of Oroville, Washington, passed away on June 9, 2021 at her home. Betta was born May 7, 1960 at the Tonasket hospital to parents Franklin and Irma Del Nelson.

Betta grew up attending the Molson school until fifth grade when she transferred to the Oroville School District. After high school, Betta became an entrepreneur, opening several businesses on Main Street in Oroville, including the Buck N Up Discount and Dollar Store and Betta’s Services Shipping and Receiving.

Betta lived her entire life in Oroville and was known by many in the community. She was a kind, strong and beautiful woman that was an integral part of many people’s lives. In her free time, Betta loved taking drives into the mountains, fishing, gardening and playing with her grandson.

Betta is survived by her daughters, Karissa Lidstrand (Brian) and Katriona Lidstrand; siblings, Brian Nelson (Cynthia), Rocky Nelson (Berta), Wanda Moffitt, Holly Nelson; grandson, Nathaniel Allgood and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wellness Place in Wenatchee or Friends of Hospice in Omak. Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.