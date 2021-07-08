Martin Ray Shaw was born on July 26, 1941 in Tonasket, Washington to Virgil and Bonnie Hirst Shaw. His early years were spent in the hills of Molson appreciating nature, the home place farm, hunting and fishing with family.

Join us July 17, 2021 at the Molson Grange Hall from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate Marty’s life. Please bring a potluck side dish to share. Main dish and refreshments will be provided.

As one of five brothers, chores and ranch responsibilities were a way of life. Observing his mother cooking and preserving food for long winters, instilled a keen interest in cooking and creating a home of hospitality.

At age 15, Dr. Stuart and Edith Holmes became very influential in his life. Dr. Holmes promised flying lessons to the boys in his Sunday School class. This was the beginning of his love for flying which became his career and recreation. His school years were in Molson where he played basketball and graduated in 1959.

Marty served in the U.S. Army including tours in Germany, Peru and Vietnam. He was a decorated 1st Cav Division helicopter pilot receiving a Bronze Star and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He began civilian aviation pursuits in Moses Lake where he met Gigi Gault. They married in 1972 and had two daughters. He flew for Quincy Flying Service and became a crop duster.

He later remarried Darlene Sooter and they owned and operated The Crop Duster in Ephrata, Washington. Life included many camping, hunting and fishing trips utilizing his Cessna 180. Marty had special aptitudes in mechanical engineering and design. Building two homes, hangars and an array of countless projects were happy activities and hobbies for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Bonnie; brothers, Donald and John, all of Oroville. Marty leaves behind his daughters, Gina of Wenatchee, Molly (James) of Seattle; brothers, David (Ellen) of Colville, Blair (Janice) of Bainbridge Island; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many dear friends.

Marty died February 17, 2021 with his daughters by his side at Blossom Creek Care facility in Wenatchee, Washington.