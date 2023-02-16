Anna DeChiara

Anna Lee DeChiara, 71, of Tonasket, Washington, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a long battle against myelodysplastic syndrome. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins.

Anna was born on April 3, 1951 in Springfield, Colorado to Elsie Collins and Charles Buniger. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Bobbi Louise Bishop and her brother, Arron LaWayne Snook. She is survived by her children, Coreena LaRayne, Carri Bishop and Camron (Brandie) Bishop; her sister, Billi Snook; her grandchildren, Brandon (Jenny) McGuire, Camron Baller, Kurtis (Angel) Bishop, Alyssa (Jerry) Bishop, Hailee Bishop, Deven Bishop and her great grandchildren, Tehgan Bishop, Cadence Bishop, Astryd Bishop, Arienna Bishop, Autumn Bishop, and nieces, Jamie (Steve) Schott, Jessica (Robert) Gillock, Christina (Geoffrey) Holman; great nephews and nieces and her uncle, Ken Collins, along with several cousins.

Anna was very devoted to her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her generosity and devotion to her community no matter where she resided was unwavering. She dedicated many years volunteering for and creating many community organizations/events. Including but not limited to Board member of the Chamber of Commerce, City Council Board member. Was named “Citizen of the Year” in 2002 for the City of Tonasket. Organized the First Ever Garlic Festival which has now become an annual event in the City of Tonasket. Anna volunteered at the Okanogan Family Fair, Visitor and Business Resource Center for many years and helped the city to obtain thousands of grant monies for city improvement projects, including the building of the B3 park and the welcoming sign coming into Tonasket. Throughout the years she obtained a degree in Horticulture from WSU and became a Master Gardner at Disney World in the early 1990’s. While in Florida she obtained a degree in video productions launching DeChiara-Moyer Productions, plus The Sparrow’s Nest and The Shop in earlier years. She resided in Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Florida, and Texas.

Anna’s light was always “ON” for her friends. (Ya’ll know who you are). The family expresses so much gratitude and love for all of Anna’s special friends that she met along her journey.

To the staff of North Valley Hospital, Confluence Health Oncology and Central Washington Hospital, we cannot thank you enough for the care, patience and love you always showed Anna.

A Celebration of Life for Anna will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday February 18, 2023 at the Community Cultural Center located at 411 Western Avenue, Tonasket, Washington. With a potluck dinner to follow and then we will turn some music up, sing, dance and rejoice that she is no longer in pain and dancing in the sky. Everyone is welcome!