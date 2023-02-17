Beverly Anne (Bailey) Buckmiller

Beverly Buckmiller

Bev, age 84, passed peacefully at her home on February 5, 2023. Bev was born May 10, 1938 in Springfield, Missouri to parents Leonard and Colleen Bailey.

She moved to Oroville, Washington as a young child and spent the rest of her life settled there. She was married to David A. Buckmiller on October 17, 1959 and they raisedtheir family and lived a simple life surrounded by friends and family.

Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Colleen Bailey; father and stepmother, Leonard and Betty Bailey; brother, Greg Bailey and her eldest son, Michael Buckmiller.

She is survived by husband of 63 years, David A. Buckmiller of Kennewick, Washington and sons, Jeff Buckmiller of Oroville and Scott Buckmiller of West Seattle, Washington; daughter, Lori (David) Trump of Richland, Washington; sister, LeEtta Kiser of Springfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and her very special Cousin, Joyce “Boots” Emery of Oroville.

Beverly spent a majority of her 84 years settled in Oroville. She was a homemaker and mother, but later in life she chose to work at the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District. There she was surrounded daily by her friends Karen Richardson, Tom Scott, Dale Gavin and many others. She was quick with a joke and loved to laugh. She looked forward to going to “Hometown” for coffee with her girlfriends. Any occasion she could be surrounded by her family was special to her.

The extent of “who’ she was could never be contained in words. She was a friend to so many. A loving grandmother, an amazing mother and support to her family. She was a generous spirit in all ways. The memories of fun times will live on in our hearts and keep a smile on our faces. Her presence will always be felt.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Oroville, Washington in May. Date to be determined. All will be welcome to join in that special memorial.