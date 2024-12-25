Alice Pitt was born May 28, 1933 to Thomas S. and Alice (Wilding) Caddy in Loup City, Nebr. and died Sept. 24, 2024 in Tonasket, Wash.

Alice Marie (Caddy) Pitt was born May 28, 1933 to Thomas S and Alice (Wilding) Caddy in Loup City, Nebraska and passed away September 24, 2024 at home in Tonasket, Washington where she lived with her beloved Furry Friends and constant companions.

She moved with her family as a young girl to Chelan, WA, attended school and graduated from Chelan High in 1951, married Lloyd L Pitt, moved 17 miles away to Entiat, WA where they purchased their first home. In 1960, the couple relocated to Tonasket WA where they purchased land with an apple orchard on Hwy 7 with plans of raising a family. They retired the farm in 1993 and moved into the town of Tonasket, then to a residence on Pine Creek Rd.

Even though she came across as a bit of a spitfire, Alice had a heart of gold. She enjoyed the position of Packing Boss at Chief Tonasket Growers and Smith & Nelson apple packing warehouses and later at Gebber’s Fruit Packing Warehouse in Oroville, WA. She made many great friendships with co-workers before retiring.

Her hobby of picture puzzles started because there was always one on the break room table for anyone to add a piece to while on breaks. Alice avidly worked on them into her retirement years and always had a puzzle spread out on the table, with her big black fluffy cat standing guard. Family and friends were Alice’s priorities with her heart and house always open to them. She was looking forward to traveling with Joanne Michaels, dancing, and gambling at the casino, but health issues prevented this. Wilma Gray and Miriam Caddy were also close companions.

Alice is survived by her son Lloyd T (Buff) Pitt Tonasket, WA; son Michael Pitt and grandson Michael, Jr. also of Tonasket, WA; granddaughter Tahya Pitt of Seattle, WA; granddaughter Allie Pitt of Riverside, WA; sister-in-law Miriam Caddy of Tonasket, WA; brother Jack (Rayetta) Caddy Tonasket, WA; James (Catherine) Caddy Wickenburg, Arizona & many nieces and nephews. Preceding Alice in death was her husband, Lloyd; parents Thomas S and Alice Caddy; & brother David T Caddy.

A gathering was enjoyed by family and friends who gathered at the Tonasket Eagles to share a luncheon and fond memories of Alice Marie Pitt.

