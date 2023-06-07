Tonasket and Okanogan student win TranGo Art Contest

Winning artwork from Okanogan High School student Avery Brown, left, and by Tonasket High School student Corina Timm. Their art features a theme of “18 and uner ride for free.”

OMAK – TranGo, Okanogan County’s Transit Authority, announced the winners of an art contest they held for local high school students 18 and under.

Okanogan Transit Authority General Manager Brent Timm congratualtes Avery Brown for her winning artwork at Okanogan High School. Submitted photo

Tonasket and Okanogan students participated and one student’s artwork from each school was chosen, and the winners were announced on May 11. Brent Timm, General Manager of the Transit Authority and Kim Webb visited Tonasket High School to honor the nine students who participated and the winner Corina Timm.

On May 22, 2023, Timm, along with Superintendent Steve Quick, visited Okanogan High School to honor their winner Averi Brown.

The submissions were judged on accuracy, content and artistic value.

“The contest was meant to get the word out to kids 18 and under that they could ride the bus for free and to encourage them to participate in a life skill that they could use later in life. Marketing something and following instructions – both things that future employers would look for in potential employees. This was rewarding for both our agency and students alike,” said Timm adding that Trango wanted to thank everyone who participated.

A total of 10 students compiled the art and submitted their work to TranGO in a digital format. The winning art can be seen on the transit authority’s website okanogantransit.com or by visiting their Facebook page.