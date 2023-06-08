Oroville High District graduates the Class of 2003

A few of the Oroville High School graduates pose as a group for family and friends after their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 3. Gary DeVon/staff photos

OROVILLE – Oroville School District graduated 37 seniors at a commencement ceremony held at Coulton Auditorium last Saturday morning before relatives and friends of the soon to be newly minted graduates.

The ceremony began with the Christina Herrick singing the National Anthem accompanied by the OHS band under the direction Valerie Coolidge. High School Principal Linda Achondo welcomed family and friends to the 2023 commencement ceremony.

Isaiah Hymes was this year’s recipient of the Glover Cup which is awarded to the Oroville graduating student who most shows the “Spirit of Americanism.” Hymes was presented the silver cup by Oroville School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hardesty during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 3 in Coulton Auditorium.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hardesty presented Isaiah Hymes with the Glover Cup Award. The silver cup is awarded to the student who best demonstrates the “Spirit of Americanism” each year. The award winner is chosen from the OHS graduating seniors by the school staff.

After the principal’s presentation by Achondo, Marta Capote gave her Valedictorian Address. She was followed by Salutorian Whyatt Elias. Then the seniors gathered on the floor in a semi-circle to watch the slide show.

The class selected their Senior Advisors, Rebeka Schroeter and Joann Loudon, as their guest speakers. The two gave emotional speeches and recalled how far the students had come since they first started on their way to graduating.

Principal Achondo and School Directors Kolo Moser, Dwaye Birmingham and Justine Salazar presented the graduates with their diplomas. Moser had the honor of making the presentation of a diploma to his daughter Sierra, followed by a long hug.

This year’s graduating seniors are: Sierra Rose Moser, David F. Johnson, Jasper Burnell, Isai Layata, Jordy Gomez-Mendoza, Alejandro Ramon Gonzales, Reagan Adele Whiteaker, Terika Ruth Brasher, Addison Joann Calico-Fray, Mackayla I. Clark, Jezebel Ann Cline, Anthony Wright, Kyra Grace Rounds, Trynt Mathew Hines, Marta Capote, Hezekiah Matthews Rochester, Riley Clawson, Florelda Orozco-Delgado, Orlando Ortiz-Segura, Evan Justin Fleisher, Isaiah A. Hymes, Justin Wayne Kaufman, Isaaih Javiar Godinez, Kyler Jade Anderson, Justin Alex DelRosario, Sienna M. Guzman, Skylar Ruby Noel, Dominic Lee Corbin, Joseph Scott Galena, Wyatt James Elias, Carissa Rachelle McAllister, Ross Austin, Veronica Perez-Torres, Alondra Montes, Victoria Isis McClure, Malachi E. Studard and Kylie Mae Acord.

Scholarships & Awards

Isaiah Hymes: Federal Pell Grant, $6,895; Federal SEOG, $750; Washington College Grant, $7,095; Washington College Bound Scholarship, $500; EWU Grant, $850 American Legion, $250 and Bishop Fleet Foundation, $10,000

David Johnson: Dean’s Scholarship, $2,000 Washington College Grant $7,095; Washington Bridge Grant, $500 Federal SEOG, $750 EWU Grant, $850; American Legion, $250; Oroville Eagles, $1,000; Molson Grange, $750 and George Washington Foundation, $1,050 a year for two years

Skyler Noel: Washington State Opportunity Scholarship $2,500/year for four years; Confluence Health Scholarship, $3,000; Federal Pell Grant, $1,215; Washington College Grant, $1,556; WWU Admissions Achievement Award, $667; WWU Admissions Merit Award, $500; American Legion, $250; Soroptimist International of Okanogan Valley Scholarship, $1,000; Oroville Fire Department/Wheeler Memorial, $200 and McPartland Law Office Scholarship, $500.

Sierra Moser: Whitworth Talent Scholarship, $3,000; Food and Dorm Grant, $8,000; Whitworth University Scholarship $27,800; American Legion, $250 and Oroville Fire Department/Wheeler Memorial, $200.

Isai Layata: American Legion $250; Lloyd Hughes Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 and Oroville Booster Club, $500.

Joseph Galena: American Legion, $250 and Aurora Masonic Lodge – 1,000.

Marta Capote: American Legion, $250; Molson Grange Women’s Auxiliary, $750; Oroville Education Association Valedictorian, $1,000; Oroville Coaches’ Association Athlete of the Year, $200 and Aurora Masonic Lodge, $1,000.

Kylie Acord: American Legion, $250; Oroville Fire Department/Wheeler Memorial, $200 and The Mining Engineering Department at Montana Tech awarded the following: Royal Gold Scholarship, $5,000; What a Blast Scholarship, $2,000 and Oredigger Achievement Scholarship, $1,500.

Kylar Anderson: Donna Egerton Scholarship, $1,000 and Oroville Booster Club, $500.

Wyatt Elias: Oroville Education Association, $500 and Oroville Coaches’ Association Athlete of the Year, $200.

2023 Awards and Scholarships presented by Oroville Scholarship Foundation:

Mel Lindauer Sr. Memorial: Skyler Noel, $2,000.

Yulah & Philip Schleif Memorial: Marta Capote, $875.

Harold Jensen Memorial: Sierra Moser, $1500 and Isai Layata, $1000.

Gayle Emry See Scholarship: Joseph Galena, $500 and Isaiah Hymes, $500.

Peter and Mary Ann Cooper Scholarship: Kylie Acord, $1000.

Ed King Memorial: Terika Brasher, $500 and David Johnson, $500.

Melanie Whiteaker Matson Scholarship: Sienna Guzman, $500 and Reagan Whiteaker, $500.

Oroville Reman & Reload, Inc. Scholarship: Sienna Guzman, $500 and Isaaih Godinez, $500.

DeeLoris Sylvester Memorial: David Johnson, $1000.

Spokane Pump Scholarship: Kyler Anderson, $500.

OSF Matching Grant Scholarship: Isaiah Hymes, $250.

Glenn & Katherine Tracy Memorial/Sara Hulphers Memorial/Daniel Christensen Memorial: Marta Capote, $500 and Kylie Acord, $300.

Total awards and scholarships $12,925.

Scholarship presented by OSF for The Steiner Foundation Scholarship: Skyler Noel, $3500.