Forest Service waives recreation fees for National Get Outdoors Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service is waiving recreation fees for day-use sites in Washington and Oregon on Saturday, June 10 in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day. This special initiative aims to encourage families and individuals to explore the beauty and wonders of our nation’s forests and public lands.

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual occasion to enjoy outdoor activities and recreation, promoting healthy lifestyles and a deeper connection with nature.

“We are delighted to waive fees for National Get Outdoors Day,” said Tracy Calizon, Assistant Director, Recreation and Related Resources for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals and families to engage in outdoor activities and discover the incredible natural beauty that our forests and public lands have to offer. We hope that by providing free access, more people will be inspired to connect with nature, create lasting memories, and foster a lifelong appreciation for our environment.”

On June 10th, visitors to the Pacific Northwest Region’s forests and public lands will have the opportunity to explore breathtaking landscapes, hike scenic trails, observe wildlife, and participate in a wide range of outdoor activities. The waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Concession operations will continue to charge fees unless the permit holder chooses to participate. Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, and other permits will still apply. Approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands are available for use at no cost and 98 percent of national forests and grasslands have no fees at any time.

The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service manages millions of acres of land across Washington and Oregon including over 2,400 developed recreation sites, more than 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments. Visitors are encouraged to check their local forest or public land websites for specific information on recreation opportunities, trails, safety guidelines, and any additional regulations.

The Forest Service also encourages visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles during their outdoor adventures. Respecting the environment and being mindful of our impact helps preserve its natural beauty and ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy these remarkable landscapes.