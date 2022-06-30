Suspect arrested in $20K robbery, second suspect sought

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Moses Lake man suspected of stealing $20,000 in the burglary of a Chesaw Road residence on Sunday morning, June 26.

Samual Adams, 28, was booked into Okanogan County Jail for residential burglary, theft in the first degree and Okanogan County Warrants. A second suspect, Brain Wallace, 40, Omak, remains at large.

“During his investigation, Deputy (Tony) Marchand was able to develop two suspects in the burglary and theft; Samuel Adams and Brian Wallace. On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. Deputy Marchand arrested Adams at a motel in Tonasket. He was able to recover some of the stolen money as well as a vehicle Adams had purchased with the stolen cash,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Deputy Marchand also attempted to locate Wallace, who has not been arrested yet, according to Sheriff Hawley.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wallace please contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office to provide that information,” requested Hawley.

The sheriff’s office number is 509-422-7200.