Final primary ballot count shows no changes in top-two candidates

The last official primary election count was Tuesday, Aug. 20 and showed no changes in the top-two candidates for county and statewide office.

OKANOGAN COUNTY – With the primary election set to be certified on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after press time, it appears some candidates are picking up more votes in hopes of a chance of making it onto the General Election ballot, Nov. 5.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office did their final ballot count on Tuesday, Aug. 20, which showed the following county and state-wide results:

Congressional District 4 – U.S. Representative: The race for Congressional District 4, which includes a large area of central Washington, covering the counties of Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat; and parts of Adams and Franklin counties, still has Republican Jerrod Sessler in the lead with 51,020 votes and incumbent Dan Newhouse in second with 36,073 statewide. Newhouse, however took the most votes in the county with 2,506 to Sessler’s 2,169.

Washington State Governor: Statewide Democrat Bob Ferguson has 884,194 votes to Republican Dave Reichert’s 541,490 votes. In Okanogan County Reichert leads the race for governor with 4,192 votes over Ferguson with 3,498

Legislative District 7 – State Representative Pos. 1: The race for Legislative District 7 includes all of Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties, along with portions of Grant and Spokane counties. The largely rural district is represented by Shelly Short in the state senate and state representative (incumbent) Jacquelin Maycumber currently holds the position of Pos.1. Maycumber did not file for re-election, leaving the seat open. Republican Andrew Engel still holds the lead with 19,870 votes and Republican Soo-Ing Moody, from Twisp is second with 10,485 votes. Teagan Levine, from Tonasket, trailed Moody by just over 200 with Teagan receiving 10,278. Moody garnered the most votes in Okanogan County, followed by Engle.

Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2: Leading the race for Legislative District 7 Pos. 2 is Republican Hunter Abell continues to lead with 15,749 votes and the next top vote-getter is Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean 12,277. In Okanogan County Dean received the most votes and Abell was second.

Okanogan County Commissioner, District 3: Republican Nick Timm has the lead with 1,274 1,286 votes and Republican Marc Doney gathered 727 votes. Michael Heath is close with 692. Both are running for vacancy left by Commissioner Chris Branch who has held the seat since 2016 but did not file for re-election.

Okanogan County Commissioner, District 2: Unchallenged Incumbent Andy Hover received 2,984 votes.

Okanogan County Public Utility Commissioner, District 2: Lauren McCloy holds 2,220 of the votes and Wayne Stevie received 1,258 votes.

The number of registered voters in Okanogan County are 25,930 with 12,196 ballots counted. There are an estimated 68 ballots left to be counted. The next count will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.