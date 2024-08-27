Multiple work zones to dot parts of US 97 near Tonasket

A busy week of work looms ahead for US 97 near Tonasket, with multiple work zones on a 10-mile stretch of road from Aug. 26 to 28.

On US 97, workers will paint stripes on the road from milepost 315 to 326 from Tonasket to just south of Oroville starting on Aug. 26 until the next day. Then, workers will install guideposts on Aug. 28. Work will begin at 6 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. all three days.

Travelers in the area will encounter pilot cars, flaggers and temporary rumble strips on both highways.

Updates on traffic control will be posted on the WSDOT real-time travel map.