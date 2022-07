Elijah C. Combs, Jr.

A Celebration of the Life of Elijah C. Combs, Jr. will be held at Elijah’s Home in Bonaparte area, FS 3200 Rd on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. Please bring your own chairs as this will be an outside event with friends, neighbors and family sharing their stories of a life shared with Elijah. A catered luncheon will follow.