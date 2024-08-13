Easy Fire remains the largest fire in the county

The Easy Fire, burning 17 air miles west of Mazama, has reached 2,130 acres and is zero percent contained.

MAZAMA – The Easy Fire, burning 17 air miles west of Mazama, has reached 2,130 acres and is zero percent contained as of last Tuesday’s update.

Due to an increase in fire activity on the fire, SR 20 North Cascades Highway was closed between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead (milepost 148-157) at 8 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

“The Easy Fire started July 16 near the Easy Pass trailhead. In the last 24 hours, fire activity has increased near the roadway and this section of the road must close for the safety of travelers and fire response crews. The closure is in place until further notice,” according to the Tuesday update.

The Easy Fire, burning in dense timber in the Methow Valley Ranger District, was sparked by dry lightning storms on the evening of July 17, 2024. Crews responded and immediately reported explosive fire growth and running crown fire into the evening. Crews stayed on the fire overnight but weeks of extreme temperatures, record dry conditions, and dangerous terrain with no road access hampered initial response efforts.

Natural features on the north and south are being used to limit fire spread on the Easy Fire. Fire managers are using a combination of ground crews to put in containment lines and air resources to cool off hotspots with water. Steep drainages and ridgelines limit the ability of air tanker pilots to safely fly the fire area even if retardant were effective in dense timber where typically, little if any retardant reaches the ground.

Up to two inches of rain fell on the fire between Sunday evening and Monday morning with peak rates up to 0.3 inches in 15 minutes. As a result, relative humidity was much higher over the Easy Fire on Monday, getting only as low as 58 percent. Additionally, fog and low stratus lingered over the fire until early afternoon. While thunderstorms were expected on Monday, none formed as of mid-afternoon.

Lightning storms on Aug. 9 ignited many fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest which includes the Methow Valley Ranger District. Most of the fires are small, less than a tenth of an acre, the largest fires are approximately 5-10 acres in size and are burning on the Cle Elum Ranger District.

“With over 700 lightning strikes from the storm front occurring in Washington state, there may be more fires that have not yet been detected. Aerial observation aircraft will be flying over the forest in coming days looking for new fires,” reads a press release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest office.

The Colville National Forest, which includes the Tonasket Ranger District, has issued Stage 2 Burn Restrictions on USFS lands (see details page 3).