Wheels and Thrills: Tonasket Comancheros Demo Derby is back

Rev up your engines and get ready for some high-octane action at the Comancheros Demo Derby on Sept. 1, at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.

TONASKET- Rev up your engines and get ready for some high-octane action at the Tonasket Comancheros Demo Derby event happening Sept. 1, at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.

The event, held at 12 Rodeo Road, starts at 1 p.m. and promises a day filled with adrenaline-pumping thrills as drivers go head-to-head in a collision course of clashing cars.

Participants from all over will showcase their driving skills and courage as they maneuver their vehicles through the arena, crushing metal and aiming to be the last one standing. Spectators can expect a blast from “The Good Old Days,” witnessing spectacular crashes, daring stunts and intense competition as drivers battle it out for the victory.

Tickets are available at the gate, adult $15 and child $10.

In addition to the main event, the Demo Derby will feature concessions by the Samaritan Riders of Washington and a beer garden sponsored by Ok Chevrolet, as well as a lively atmosphere for attendees of all ages to enjoy.

“Who’s ready for a smashing good time?” asks the Tonasket Comancheros.

For more information and ticket details, visit Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club Facebook page.