Wauconda area woman still missing, despite extensive search

WAUCONDA – Despite a massive effort to find her, a 77-year-old Wauconda area woman, reported missing the evening of Aug. 10, has not been located.

Lucy Burns was reported missing from near the intersection of Toroda Creek Road on Cougar Creek in the Wauconda area,” said Undersheriff David Yarnell in a press release. “Ms. Burns was last seen between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at that location reportedly walking back to her home about 1.5 miles away.”

Okanogan County Search and Rescue responded to that area late that evening and began to search for her. Over the past week, the search has been ongoing with Burns not being located. It was reported that when she went missing, she had her two dogs with her, a white lab mix and a black and white pit bull mix, according to the undersheriff.

“During the search on Tuesday, Aug. 13 searchers located the white lab which had wandered back to the Burn’s residence. However, there was no sign of Lucy. During the week the search included searchers on foot, canine teams, drones and a helicopter, with no positive outcome,” said Yarnell.

The Okanogan County Search and Rescue Coordinator worked with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Team to plan a large-scale search of the area on Aug. 17. That search would include foot searchers, various types of canine teams, drones, motorcycles and ATV’s, according to the undersheriff. Counties involved were Okanogan, Chelan, Spokane, Kittitas, Stevens, Snohomish and King County. Search and Rescue Personnel. Washington State Civil Air Patrol also assisted. There were at total of 93 search personnel involved in the search, with Okanogan County and the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Team leading the search.

“A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter also helped in the search,” said Search and Rescue Rick Balam, who added a combined total of 1084 man hours went into the search last week.

“Unfortunately, Lucy Burns was not located. Okanogan County would like to thank the friends of Lucy Burns who not only assisted in the search but provided a place for out-of-town searchers to camp, provided food and other amenities to out of county searchers,” said Yarnell.