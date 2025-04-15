Tonasket School District to offer free Summer Food Service for kids

Tonasket School District will be sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program with free meals for children up to age 18.

TONASKET – The Tonasket School District has announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.

Meals will be served at Tonasket Middle School, 35MS Highway 20 East. On the following dates and times:

June 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 – Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Lunch, 11 a.m.to 11:30 a.m., contact Jean Hedlund, 509-486-7515.

June 26 and 30 and July 1 and 2 – Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Lunch, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., contact Ronnie O'Conner, 509-486-7515.

July 7, 8 and 9 – Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Lunch, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., contact 509-486-7515.

