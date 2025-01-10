$10,000 reward offered for information on killings of two gray wolves in Washington: Klickitat County and Okanogan County

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking information regarding the illegal killing of two federally listed endangered gray wolves

PORTLAND – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking information regarding the illegal killing of two federally listed endangered gray wolves: one in Klickitat County and one in Okanogan County.

The Service offers up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, a criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment per each case.

On Oct. 6, 2024, WDFW staff investigated the death of an adult male gray wolf. This incident occurred east of the Klickitat River near U.S. Highway 142 and Goldendale, Klickitat County, Washington.

On Oct. 20, 2024, WDFW staff carried out a second investigation regarding another deceased wolf. The adult female wolf was discovered southwest of Twisp in Okanogan County, Washington.

The Service and WDFW are conducting a joint investigation. Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service using the FWS TIPs line at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477), or https://www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips, or call WDFW at 877-933-9847 or send an email to reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.