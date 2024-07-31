Newhouse makes statement regarding passage of Interior Appropriations Bill

“This year’s Interior appropriations bill is a huge victory for rural America,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement upon passage of the Fiscal Year 2025 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

“This year’s Interior appropriations bill is a huge victory for rural America,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Newhouse adds, “This important legislation unlocks America’s energy and mineral resources to restore our energy independence, curbs administrative overreach and abuse of the Endangered Species Act, and reins in annual spending. I am also proud to have secured critical funding for communities in Central Washington. I thank Chairmen Simpson and Cole for their leadership and look forward to working to get the rest of our bills across the finish line.”

The Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act provides a total discretionary allocation of $38.478 billion, which is $72 million (0.2%) below the Fiscal Year 2024 level and $4.407 billion (10%) below the President’s budget request.

The bill prohibits funds to implement the final rule titled “Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Establishment of a Nonessential Experimental Population of Grizzly Bear in the North Cascades Ecosystem.

Rep. Newhouse secured the following measures for projects and issues in Central Washington:

• $1.3 million for the City of Oroville for the Water System Improvement Project.

• $1.5 million for the City of Tonasket for a Water Improvement Project.

• $1.5 million for the Town of Winthrop for Water Source and Distribution System Improvements.

• $1 million for the City of Othello for a Regional Water Supply Project.

• $1.5 million for the City of Moses Lake for a Water Infrastructure Project.

• Protects access to public lands by prohibiting multiple U.S. Fish and Wildlife rulings to weaponize the Endangered Species Act against land users and energy producers.

• Provides funding for wildfire activities and permanently addresses wildland firefighter pay and capacity.

• Expands access to critical minerals, reducing our domestic reliance on the Chinese supply chain.

• Stops the Bureau of Land Management’s Conservation and Landscape Health rule to ensure continued access to public lands for grazing, recreation, and energy development.

Bill text, before adoption of amendments, is available here.