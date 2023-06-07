Nearly $600,000 in scholarships and awards presented

Tonasket Graduates prepare to move their tassels to the other side of their morterboards at their commencement ceremony held at the Tonasket High School gym on Saturday, June 3. Kelly Denison/submitted photoa

TONASKET — Ninety-six students graduated from Tonasket High School (THS) during commencement Saturday, June 3, held in the Tonasket High School Gym. The ceremony marked a major milestone and the beginning of a whole new world for these young adults.

Valedictorian Madeline Ashmore addressed her class during Tonasket High School’s graduation.

The two hour ceremony was a packed house, with over 1,000 people in attendance. The event was mostly student-led. This year’s event location was voted on by the students, who decided to hold graduation indoors, for the first time since COVID.

“I’m so proud of our graduation ceremony. For me, it was the first ceremony held indoors since COVID. It was phenomenal. I was so proud of the ceremony we provided for our students and our community,” said Trisha Roach, Tonasket High School Principal.

The event opened with the National Anthem, sung by 2023 THS graduate Gracia Ellis. Next, “The Citizens,” of Omak, a family drumming group, played the Honor Song.

“The Tonasket School District honors native people and land on which the Tonasket High School is located, in Okanogan County. We acknowledge the Colville Confederated Tribes,” said Roach.

Special music was provided on the guitar by Alexis Sanchez-Escobar, who sang in both Spanish and English.

Xander Batton received the Perseverance Award. Roach said a highlight during the ceremony was when the entire class erupted when Enrique Pio received his diploma.

“They’re celebrating for and with him, it literally brought me to tears,” said Roach.

Roach said this year’s ceremony felt like the most inclusive graduation she has ever attended.

“I’ve been to a lot of graduations. It was exactly what we are about, family. Every one of the students are a part of the family. That felt really good,” said Roach.

Students received speeches from Valedictorian Madeline Ashmore and Salutatorian Carol Manglona.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the place when Katie Walker, High School Counselor, gave her farewell address to the class. The students both laughed and cried as Walker addressed them.

“I have so many memories of you all,” said Walker.

Roach said Walker’s speech was one of the best she’s ever heard.

“She touched on something that connected with every single kid that was on that stage,” said Roach.

At least $570,586 in scholarships were awarded during the ceremony.

“It was incredible how many people came out to support these kids. We have such an incredible staff in our district, as far as making this happen. I felt the tremendous pride of our community while in that gym. It was a pretty awesome feeling,” said Roach.

Scholarships and Awards

Madeline Ashmore: Gonzaga University, $208,000.00; Washington State Honors Award, Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class, $208,000.00,

Ameron Bretz: Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750.00; Masonic Lodge #201, 1,000.

Kendra Castrejon: Edwin E. McKeen Sr, $5,000.00; American Legion Brict, Smith, Schmeling Post 82, $1,000.00; Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class, $6,000.00.

Ella Cordova: Beyers Market, $500.00; North Central WA Chapter of the ICC, Leland & Helen McDaniel; Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $900.00.

Jacie Deebach: Brady Freeman Memorial, $500.00; Aurora Masonic Lodge #201, $1,000.00; Centralia College Athletic Scholarship, $4,830.00; Youth Foundation, $1,000.00; American Legion Unit 82 Mildred Marchesseau Memorial, $500.00; American Legion Unit 82 Vocational Scholarship, $500.00; Pacific Calcium, THS Alumni-Susan Williams Memorial, North Central WA Chapter of the ICC; Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $1,000.00; Tonasket Civic League,$305.00,American Legion Brict, Smith, Schmeling Post 82, $1,000.00; Ole Drew Scholar Athlete,$500.00;Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750.00; Washington Award for Vocational Excellence, $10,400.00; Bishop Fleet Foundation, $10,000.00; Holmdahl Family Scholarship, $5,000.00; Jim Clarkson Memorial, $500.00; Washington CPA Foundation, $2,000.00; Bonaparte Snowmobile & ATV Club, $750.00.

Gracia Ellis: American Legion Auxiliary Department Gift, $400.00; Beyers Market, $500.00; Hamilton Youth Foundation, $1,000.00;Pacific Aquaculture ,$2,500.00; Sons of American Legion Post 82 Career and Tech; $500.00;Smith-n-Nelson, Tonasket Pizza Co, Wahl Dental Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $2,150.00; Tonasket Civic League, $305.00; US Armed Forces Legacy, $1,000.00; American Legion Brict, Smith, Schmeling Post 82, $1,000.00; Tonasket Education Association, $500.00; George Washington Foundation, $2,100.00; Fraternal Order of Eagles #3002; $1,000.00; Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class, $12,955.00.

Emily Mendez-Garcia: Michael Pyatt Fund, $1,100.00; WAEF-Delmar Smith,$2,250.00; Beyers Market,$500.00; Grants Market

Yesica Glijon-Soriano:Hickman’s Body Shop,North Central WA Chapter of the ICC,Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $1,400.00;Beyers Market, $500.00.

Miriam Gutierrez: Walt Kelly Memorial,$1,100.00; Aeneas Valley Community Association, $500.00.

Daniel Keane: Beyers Market, $500.00; American Legion Unit 82 Mildred Marchesseau Memorial, $500.00; Okanogan County Ecology Scholarship, $500.00; Okanogan Valley Bass Fishing Club, $1,500.00; Pacific Aquaculture,$2,500.00; Sons of American Legion Post 82 Career and Tech, $500.00;North Central WA Chapter of the ICC; THS Alumni Association, Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $650.00; Tonasket Civic League,$305.00; Tonasket Fire Dept, $500.00; US Armed Forces Legacy, $1,000.00;American Legion Brict, Smith, Schmeling Post 82, $1,000.00; Tonasket Gun Club,$500.00.

Carol Lee Ann Manglona: Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class.

Erik Martin: Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class; Walter Brattain, $1,000.00; Wenatchee Valley College Foundations Scholarship, $1,550.00; Linfield Presidential Scholarship, $29,000.00; Linfield Recognition Award, $6,680.00.

Heriberto Martinez-Regis: WAEF-Schlect Family Scholarship, $1,000.00.

Diane Mendoza: Beyers Market, $500.00; Gonzaga, $216,000.00

Kara Reverente:Joan Inlow Hylton Memorial, $500.00.

Alexis Rodriguez-Smith: THS Alumni Association,Bob & Jane Thompson, North Central WA Chapter of the ICC, Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund, $1,100.00; Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class, $1,100.00; Boeing STEM Scholarship, TBA.

Abigail Steinshouer: George Washington Foundation, $2,100.00; Hamilton Youth Foundation, $1,000.00; Al & Peggy Seccomb; Kiwanis Club of Tonasket,Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund;$1,400.00; Kettle Range Conservation Group, $1,000.00; P1FCU Scholarship, $1,000.00; Steiner Foundation, $3,500.00; Washington State Opportunity Baccalaureate Scholarship, $2,500.00; WWU WA College Grant,$1,906.00; WWU Tuition waiver, $2,100.00; AMB Achievement Award, $2,500.00.

Logan Sutton: Alumni Hamilton Youth Foundation, $1,000.00.

Joseph Thornton: Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class.

Maria Timm: Washington State Honors Award: Top 10% of WA State HS graduating class.

Grace Wilson: Beyers Market, $500.00; Hamilton Youth Foundation, $1,000.00; American Legion Unit 82 Mildred Marchesseau Memorial, $500.00; Skagit Farmers, $1,500.00; Tonasket Civic League, $305.00; Window Rock Ranch, $750.00; Bonaparte Snowmobile & ATV Club,$750.00.

Grand total: $571,086.00.