National Weather Service warns of thunder activity

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service in Spokane has advised of thunderstorm activity arriving over southern Okanogan County around 3 p.m. today, July 17, lasting until around 9 p.m.

The system is moving from the southeast to the north-northwest. The prediction is that lightning with gusty winds and little to no rain will be widespread over Okanogan County, with higher concentration towards the Methow Valley and the Cascades, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Persons should take precautions and be aware that during lightning activity, there could be power outages and fire starts.

If you observe a fire start, the first priority is your safety, then report it to 911. When reporting a fire, know your location and the location of the fire.

Are you prepared for an emergency? Do you and your family have an emergency plan?

Make sure your family and friends are signed up to receive notifications from Okanogan County Alerts. For more information on this alert.

If you have any questions or if you received this notification in error, please contact Okanogan County Emergency Management em@co.okanogan.wa.us