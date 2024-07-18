Kathryn Rounds, 75, Oroville, Wash., died July 7, 2024. She was born on Feb. 28, 1949 in Springfield, Miss. to David and Gladys McHaffie.

Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Rounds, 75, of Oroville, Washington, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at her home in Oroville surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1949 in Springfield, Missouri to parents David and Gladys McHaffie.

She attended grade school in Missouri and high school in California. She came to Oroville in 1965 to visit her mother and met the love of her life, Darrel Rounds. They were married in August of 1965 and had a daughter, Annette in 1966 and son, Darrel in 1969. She and Darrel were married for 59 years.

Kathy worked in the packing sheds for years and in 1977 they opened The Old Peerless and then the 108, working side by side with Darrel. She was a sports mom never missing an event her children were involved in. She enjoyed her year in Alaska where our dad and uncle played music and worked in local restaurants.

Kathy enjoyed gambling, playing Bingo, her flowers, spending time at the Lost Lake cabin and mostly her grandchildren which were her pride and joy. She had a very special friend, Judy Beanblossom. They had an amazing friendship for 59 years, that Kathy cherished.

Our mom was an amazing, strong, smart, beautiful person, but mostly the best ever. She taught all of us to give back and help others. She is no longer in pain. She made her cancer journey easy for us and was so brave and a lady to the end. She was very clear on everything she wanted us to do and she ended her obituary with Grandma Baffy signing off.

She was a member of the Oroville Eagles and Oroville United Fellowship Church.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Darrel; daughter, Annette (Andres); son, Darrel (Charmaine); bonus son, Darcy (Stacy); brothers, James McHaffie and Bill (Anna) Moore; sisters, Janice Overbey and her late husband Harold and Bev Rairdan and her daughter, Ashly (Jimmy) Rocco; grandchildren, Andres (Ashlyn) Maldonado, Taylor (Jordan) Maldonado, Hawk (Bali) Rounds, Trey (Alexia) Rounds; bonus grandchildren, Ali Hill, Ali Miller and Kendal Miller and great-grandchildren, Kace Maldonado, Karoline Campion and Baby Taylor on the way and many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and niece Deanna.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Our House Cancer Center or St. Jude Hospital.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.