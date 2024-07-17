Samuel Arthur James Allenby, affectionately known as Sam, passed away on July 8, 2024, in his hometown of Omak, Washington, at the young age of 22. Born on April 1, 2002, in Tonasket, Washington.

He was the cherished son of Steve Allenby and Jennifer Allenby (Ray Contreras) and the loving brother of Alexis Allenby (Shadd), Izik Contreras, and Kloe Contreras.

Sam had a smile that could light up any room he entered. He was incredibly funny and always ready to tease or joke. Sam loved his siblings fiercely. Alexis was his confidant, partner in crime, and greatest ally. Izik was his video game buddy and Kloe was always ready to tease her brother back, which he loved.

Sam was preceded in death by his Grandpa Wayne Cumbo and two of his favorite people, his Grandpa and Grandma Bill and Mary Ann Allenby. He is survived by his Great Grandma Mary Ann Neff, Grandparents Debi Cumbo and Hermilo and Rachel Contreras as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held in Sam’s honor on Friday, July 19, 2024 at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir Street, at 11 a.m. with graveside following.

Sam – we will love and miss you every minute of every day until we see you again.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.