Heightened security leads to county office changes

OKANOGAN – Due to heightened security protocols, the Okanogan County Assessor, Auditor and Treasurers’ offices will be by appointment only to the public effective Jan. 19, 2021 through Jan. 22, 2021.

The offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the holiday. Customers can utilize the online and pay-by-mail options for services such as vehicle licensing, tab renewal and tax payments. Appointments for business that must be conducted in person will be offered on a limited basis. Employees will be available by phone to assist our customers and to answer any questions they may have.

For those with who wish to schedule an appointment or to ask questions may call the following numbers:

Assessor’s Office – 509-422-7190 or visit www.okanogancounty.org

Auditor’s Office – 509-422-7240

Treasurer’s Office – 509-422-7180

Vehicle Licensing – 509-422-7350

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said the department heads in a press release announcing the changes.