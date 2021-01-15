News

Heightened security leads to county office changes

Due to heightened security protocols three county offices will be by appointment only Jan. 19 to 22.

by Gazette-Tribune
James Knowlton/submitted photo Demonstrators protest outside of the Okanogan County Courthouse earlier this month. Due to the riots at the nation's capital on Jan. 6, government agencies on a national and state basis, as well as some counties, are taking extra precautions during the Presidential Inauguration.

OKANOGAN – Due to heightened security protocols, the Okanogan County Assessor, Auditor and Treasurers’ offices will be by appointment only to the public effective Jan. 19, 2021 through Jan. 22, 2021.

The offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the holiday. Customers can utilize the online and pay-by-mail options for services such as vehicle licensing, tab renewal and tax payments. Appointments for business that must be conducted in person will be offered on a limited basis. Employees will be available by phone to assist our customers and to answer any questions they may have.

For those with who wish to schedule an appointment or to ask questions may call the following numbers:

  • Assessor’s Office – 509-422-7190 or visit www.okanogancounty.org
  • Auditor’s Office – 509-422-7240
  • Treasurer’s Office – 509-422-7180
  • Vehicle Licensing – 509-422-7350

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said the department heads in a press release announcing the changes.

