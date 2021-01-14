Brent Alan Daniels

Brent Alan Daniels, 61, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington with his dedicated caregivers by his side afteralmost a decade of battling early onset Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

Brent was born in June, in Sumner, Washington to Yvonne Gerbinski and William Harrison Daniels. He began working at the young age of 12, learning the flooring trade from his uncle, Erroll Johnson. He and his younger sister, Devona, were mostly raised by their grandmother, Irene Ross. As a teenager he was able to get in contact with his father, Harrison, and stepmother, Barbara. He became close to them and his other siblings, Veronica, Roberta and Billy. He married his first wife Mary Blair in 1984 in Tacoma, Washington. They had two beautiful daughters, Jennifer in 1986 and Stephanie in 1988. In 1994 he married Jackie Wendel in Roy, Washington.

Brent was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his work and family. He had a great love for animals and would frequently bring home strays. He never met a cat or dog that didn’t like him. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially if it involved fishing, farming, or golfing. He loved bowling and even bowled a few perfect games and in his earlier years was involved with several bowling leagues. He liked to watch football (The Packers and Seahawks) and play computer games (EverQuest). He loved his coffee, Altoids, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Market Spice tea and spicy food (especially Jackie’s Jambalaya. But don’t touch his bones!) He loved playing pinochle with his best friend Doug Hall (sometimes all night long… For several days!) He was passionate about Christmas and never ceased to make the holiday magical for everyone (including competing with the neighbors in decorating battles).

Brent loved life and humor. His sense of humor often involved duct tape and wet willies. His goal in life was to embarrass his children so they would “have a good reason to seek therapy.” He was a proud “PaPa” of three amazing grandchildren Alexander Patrick, and Hope.

Brent is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 26 years, Jackie Daniels of Oroville; his daughters, Jennifer Daniels of Omak, Washington and Stephanie (Mike) Kloth of Spokane, Washington; his grandchildren, Alexander House of Omak, Patrick and Hope Kloth of Spokane; his stepmother, Barbara Daniels of Cumberland, Virginia; his siblings Devona Peterson-Rice of Federal Way, Washington, Veronica (Troy) Dickson of Powhatan, Virginia, Roberta (Gordon) Miller of Cumberland and Billy (Laura) Daniels of Powhatan; as well as a multitude of other loving family, friends and pets.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Ross; aunt, Terri Brewster; mother, Yvonne Gerbinski and father, William Harrison Daniels.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

Thank you to the amazing caregivers and staff at Golden Community Care, especially Jacq, who sacrificed her time and worked back to back shifts in order to care for Brent, Frontier Hospice and Hospice of Spokane for making his final days more comfortable, Spokane Funeral Home and Crematorium for so respectfully caring for his remains, and all of the wonderful family and friends who have so lovingly reached out to offer support in this time of both mourning a death and celebrating a life well lived.

To everyone that loved him: Please eat a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and drink a cup of coffee in his honor!

In the words of Brent: “How do you like me now?!”

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”- Winnie the Pooh