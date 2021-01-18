Okanogan County hit by cyber attack, affecting phone and email

Okanogan County is experiencing a cyber attack that has caused issues with its phone system and emails. The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County government, including Public Health, has experienced a cyber-attack on its computer infrastructure. The system is down which will affect the service the county provides to the community. The attack is also effecting the county phone system and emails.

“We have a specialized team working with our Central Services professionals to get the system back up and running as soon as possible. Offices will be open but will be very limited in the services they can provide. We will provide updates by 5 p.m. daily via the Okanogan County Alerts. At this time, we do not have a projected date for the computer system to be fully operational,” said Okanogan County Emergency Management via the county’s emergency alert system.

Due to those reduced services, the county will be closing the Third Street entrance to the Okanogan County Courthouse. Anyone needing courthouse access, is asked to use the Fourth Street entrance.

If anyone is experiencing difficulties reaching an office due to phone issues, they are asked to call County Call Center at: 509-422-2420 or 509-422-2422.

Jurors who were scheduled to call in this week for jury duty in either Superior Court or District Court have been excused.

People can sign up for Okanogan County Alerts at www.okanoganDEM.org to get signed up. For those needing emergency services, 911 has not been effected. For non-emergencies, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch can be reached at 509 422-7119, 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967.