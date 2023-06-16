Father’s Day Fly-in and Molson Midsummer Festival this weekend

NORTH COUNTY- The 33th annual Tonasket Fathers’ Day Fly-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. The Molson Midsummer Festival is planned for Saturday, June 17.

Father’s Day Fly-in

Over the years, the fly-in continues to be a crowd pleaser for many in the Tonasket and surrounding area. Main events include the ultimate Saturday evening BBQ from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The festivities will include a flower bombing and spot landing contest. Sunday morning breakfast is organized by the Tonasket Airport Improvement Club and other volunteers.

Sunday morning only, local pilots give free rides to children ages 5-15. Sign up for kids starts at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The adults ride free. The weekend includes free parking and camping.

Molson Midsummer Festival

The community of Molson would like to invite everyone, young and old, to join them June 17, for the Molson Midsummer Festival, a Molson summer fun day that has something for everyone.

Start your Saturday off right with the pancake feed at the Grange Hall at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

Festivities will include games for children, a horseshoe tournament, and a golf tournament. Door prizes will be given. A quilt raffle will be held and the popular candy jar guessing game will be played.

The all-time favorite, classic car display will be set up at the school house.

All day activities include; arts and crafts, vendors, drawings, and viewing the two museums