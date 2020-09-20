Cold Springs Fire 9o percent contained, turned back to local fire resources

DNR Photo The Cold Springs Fire, which burned nearly 190,000 acres, was listed as 90 percent contained on Saturday morning.

OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire, which burned nearly 190,000 acres on the Colville Reservation and in the Omak, Bridegeport and Mansfield area, is now 95 percent contained, according to the final update from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team Type 3 Team 2.

“Yesterday (Friday) firefighters continued their progress on repair work. Repair work is done to mitigate the damage that happened during initial attack and any other operations during the fire,” said Saturday’s update “Dirt road repairs will continue today on the roads that have been driven on several times by fire apparatus. Chipping operations on the northeast portion of the fire continued yesterday and will continue today. Most of the resources fighting this fire are being released home or to another incident.”

NW Washington Interagency Incident Management Team Type 3 Team 2 transferred command of the Cold Springs Fire back to the local agencies on Saturday, Sept. 19. A Type 4 Incident management Team made up of local resources will take over the fire.

“As crews near full containment of the fire, fuel will continue to burn within the interior, although they are not expected to spread outside the perimeter of the containment lines. The public may notice some smoke within the perimeter over the next several days. Firefighters will continue to work to mop up all hot spots inside the fire area which is a safe distance in from the containment line,” states Saturday’s update.

The fire started on Sunday evening Sept. 6 and covers 189,923 acres and is now 90 percent contained. The fire is expected to be 95 percent contained by end of shift today. Approximately 78 primary residences and 60 secondary buildings were lost or damaged during initial attack operations. There are approximately 110 firefighters from local agencies and from around the region that are engaged in firefighting operations.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant and serious injury of two individuals that were found Wednesday Sept. 9 within the fire perimeter.

All evacuation orders have been lifted. For current evacuation orders please visit www.Okanogandem.org. Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident. Road closures remain the same. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks people that do not live in the area to “please stay out.”

Fire information and the incident command post is located at Omak Stampede grounds in Omak. Fire information contact is Jeff Sevigney at 509-993-2946 or Don Malone at 509-822-8125 or you can also follow us on Facebook at NEWIMT3 and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident7161.