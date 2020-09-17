The 189,592 acre Cold Springs Fire is now 80 percent contained

Source: Wildfire Today/NASA/Google This map shows images of the fires burning throughout Washington State on Sept. 8, with the largest concentration being the Cold Springs Fire near Omak. Fires are burning throughout Washington, Oregon and California.

OMAK – There was good progress yesterday on the Cold Springs Fire fire line. Crews continued their work on rehab of the roads and fixing fences that were damaged during initial attack, according to the Thursday morning update.

The smoke cleared enough to get a recon flight over the fire. This fire is over 293 square miles and a flight was needed to check on containment lines and look for anything that could cause a flare up. There are no areas of concern at this time. Most of the fire line is in patrol status and the entire fire is expected to be in patrol status in the next day or two.

The Cold Springs Fire started on Sunday evening Sept. 6 and is 189,592 acres and is now 80 percent contained. Approximately 78 primary residences and 60 secondary buildings were lost or damaged during initial attack operations. There are approximately 214 firefighters from local agencies and from around the region that are engaged in firefighting operations.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office continues the death of a one-year-old child and serious injury of his parents that were found Wednesday, Sept. 9 within the fire perimeter. The couple were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of third degree burns.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. If you need assistance with shelter you can contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331. Long term recovery inquiries can be done by email at (JessicaOCDCM@gmail.com) or phone at 509-846-5101.

For current evacuation orders please visit www.Okanogandem.org. Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident. The level 2 evacuation levels have been reduced to a level 1. Level 1 evacuation means to “get ready” to go. The fire area will remain closed except for local traffic. If you do not live in that area, please stay out.

Donation centers in the area are now full and items are being distributed. Thank you to the community and surrounding areas for the support to the local donation sites. Monetary donations can be made to LIHEAP @ 509-634-2857 or contact your favorite charity.

Fire information and the incident command post is located at Omak Stampede grounds in Omak. Fire information contact is Jeff Sevigney at 509-993-2946 or Don Malone at 509-822-8125 or you can also follow us on Facebook at NEWIMT3, and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident7161.