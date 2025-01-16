Jury finds man guilty of possessing stolen vehicle and obstructing

OKANOGAN – On Tuesday, Jan. 14, an Okanogan County Superior Court Jury in State v. Eric Hufferd-Oulette (OCSC 24-1-00227-24) returned guilty verdicts for the crimes of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

The vehicle involved was reported stolen from Moses Lake, Grant County on Nov. 8, 2024. The stolen vehicle was located and recovered with defendant Hufferd-Oulette in possession on Nov. 10, 2024 in Oroville.

At that time, “The defendant did not cooperate after multiple commands were given for him to exit the stolen vehicle. The defendant unsuccessfully attempted to start the vehicle as Okanogan County Law Enforcement commanded him to exit the vehicle. A non-lethal pepper ball projectile was utilized to get the defendant to comply with commands to exit the stolen vehicle,” writes Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney Albert Lin in a recent press release, adding, the defendant is being held without bail following the guilty verdicts while awaiting sentencing.

“The Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office is working with law enforcement to hold offenders accountable for stolen motor vehicle and property crimes and protect community safety in Okanogan County,” said Lin.

“I would like to thank Deputy Prosecutors Francesca Yahyavi and Matthew Handy, Okanogan County Prosecutor Office staff, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, the Oroville Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol, for their combined efforts in this successful prosecution,” said the prosecuting attorney